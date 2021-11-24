Converse teams up with Pokémon for its 25th anniversary

Converse has joined the 25th anniversary celebration of Pokémon with a collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories inspired by the nostalgic game featuring Pikachu and Jigglypuff.

The Converse x Pokémon collection for adults and children launches on December 10 and brings to life the original class of Pokémon, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff and Pikachu on Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star.

The collection aims to outfit Pokémon trainers of any age and features Chuck Taylor All Star shoes ranging from infant to adult sizes featuring a graphic print of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu. On the right sneaker, the group gleefully welcomes their friend Jigglypuff, while juxtaposed on the left sneaker, the crew is positioned in battle stance as they await their foe, Meowth.

Image: courtesy of Converse

The classic Chuck patch and top eyelet have also been reinterpreted as a Poké Ball and a custom license plate on the back of the shoe completes the design with a lightning bolt motif inspired by Pikachu’s Electric-type Moves.

The original basketball sneaker has also been reimagined with a full cast of Pokémon personalities. The Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star features an all-over pattern of Pokémon printed against a white canvas upper. On the silhouette’s lateral, a domed, squeezable Poké Ball adds a playful element to the sneaker.

Pokémon continues 25th anniversary celebrations with Converse collaboration

Image: courtesy of Converse

There are also footwear styles for the tiniest Pokémon fans, the Easy-On Chuck Taylor All Star features two of the franchise’s most recognisable Pokémon. Pikachu appears on a vibrant yellow canvas upper with one strap over the elastic laces, with its likeness is printed on a yellow leather toe cap as well, with ears popping out from the front and a lightning bolt tail at the heel, alluding to the character’s electrical abilities.

A second Chuck Taylor has been designed for even smaller fans, featuring two straps for optimal adjustability, with Jigglypuff singing printed on a pink canvas, overlapping slightly over the rubber foxing tape.

Image: courtesy of Converse

The collaboration also includes apparel inspired by rock tour merchandise, including a hoodie inspired by both Pikachu’s electric-type moves and metal band designs, with “tour stops” from the world of Pokémon on the back, while a pink crew neck sweater has been embroidered with an edgy Jigglypuff graphic and long and short sleeve T-shirts highlight Pokémon favourites through graphic prints and 25th celebration branding.

Image: courtesy of Converse

There is also a retro-style camp cap featuring a Pikachu graphic on the front and “electrified” Converse wordmark on the back and a Go 2 Backpack that pays homage to Pikachu’s powers with an all-over lightning graphic.

As part of Converse By You, the brand’s digital customisation experience, fans can also craft their own unique Pokémon Converse on the Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70.

Converse x Pokémon launches globally on December 10 at Converse.com and select retailers in youth and adult sizing. Prices range from 25 to 62 pounds, while custom pricing varies.

Image: courtesy of Converse