Converse unveils playful collaboration with Peanuts

Comic strip Peanuts is continuing its fashion collaborations with a limited-edition playful footwear Converse collection for adults and kids launching globally on May 24.

Converse celebrates humour and positivity with its Peanut collection that includes Converse sneakers, clothing, accessories, and customisable Chucks.

The collaboration aims to bring the memorable stories of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang to life by translating the comic’s playful spirit to classic Converse styles. Highlights include the Chuck 70 with a unique all-over Woodstock camo print, Chuck Taylor All Star for adults and kids featuring a memorable Snoopy and Woodstock moment, and One Star highlighting Snoopy and Woodstock.

The collection also includes graphic T-shirts, a crew, a polo, shorts, a bucket hat and a backpack.

Image: Converse

In addition, as part of Converse By You, the digital customisation experience from the brand, Peanuts fans can also craft their own unique Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck Taylor All Star DG Slip-on styles, choosing from comic strip panel uppers to Peanuts characters to adorn their shoes.

The Converse x Peanuts collection launches May 24 at Converse.com and select retailers.

Image: Converse

Image: Converse

Image: Converse

Image: Converse