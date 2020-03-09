Copenhagen Fashion Summit postponed due to coronavirus

Copenhagen Fashion Summit, the annual sustainability event has been moved to October, in light of the growing public health concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, organisers said that it had been a “difficult decision” to push back the annual two-day event around sustainability from May to October, but added that they believed it was the “only responsible and sensible thing to do” in response to global health uncertainties and authority recommendations.

“The health and safety of everyone on our team, including the numerous participants who come from across the globe to Copenhagen each May to convene and advance sustainability in fashion, is our first priority,” added summit organisers.

Eva Kruse, chief executive of Global Fashion Agenda, said: “This is a precarious situation, rife with numerous challenges, but I’m confident that together we can remain positive even in the face of such uncertainty.

“In the past couple of days, we have been in touch with many of our key stakeholders and it has been amazing to experience the understanding, flexibility and support from everyone. The feeling of solidarity in our industry has been striking and our commitment to making the fashion industry more sustainable has not wavered.”

The 2020 Copenhagen Fashion Summit will now take place on October 12-13 at Copenhagen Concert Hall.