Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20: Rains presents first catwalk show

Danish brand Rains made its debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2020 to present its first catwalk show to mark the brand’s transformation into an “all-weather lifestyle concept”.

Entitled ‘Chasing Time’, the autumn/winter 2020 collection showcases the brand’s focus on slowing down and refocusing attention towards mindfulness, in direct response to what it describes as the “fast-paced, multi-dimensional lives” of people nowadays with their “ever-increasing online presences”.

The answer to this was Rains’ most comprehensive collection to date, filled with products inspired by the balance nature intuitively provides, with outerwear, jumpsuits, waterproof separates and accessories presented in a “neutral, calm and sophisticated” range of earthy shades.

Tanne Vinter, head of design at Rains, said in the show notes: “With this collection, we are building a figurative time-shelter, creating silhouettes and colour palettes with longevity, each exuding an understated, yet gripping impact.”

The AW20 colours came about the brand explains through an investigation into anthropology and the original methods of plant-dying, vegetable-tanned leather, dried flowers and handmade terracotta ceramics, which together created the warmer shades of the earthy colour palette. This created a raw and tactile feel to the collection, alongside darker, moodier dark blue hues.

Silhouettes were exaggerated, minimised, and manipulated, with the exploration of volume and form seen throughout the wet-weather wear.

“Creating pieces that are a balance between statement and archetype is the pivotal hinge to which each style teeters, ensuring a collection that is liberated from all past, present and future connotations,” added Rains.

As rainwear specialists the AW20 fabrications leveraged fabric intelligence, explained the brand, with each material encompasses a range of functional attributes, as part of its transformation from wet-weather wear to all-weather solutions. There were many different surfaces shown, from shiny and transparent to waxed twill and Rains’ signature matte expression, all of which were designed to showcase “variety to the eye”.

Highlights from the co-ed showcase included wet-look high-gloss trench coats, padded jumpsuits, colour-blocking head-to-toe waterproof separates, and cross-body bags.

Images: courtesy of Rains by Simon Birk