Copenhagen Fashion Week is set to ban collections featuring exotic skins or feathers from its runways starting next year, aligning with its broader commitment to sustainability.

The move reflects the fashion industry's growing scrutiny of controversial materials, with the Danish capital aiming to lead the way in eco-friendly practices. Brands participating in the event will need to meet stricter sustainability standards, including using more sustainable materials and designing for repairability and recyclability, reported the Business of Fashion.

Currently, Copenhagen Fashion Week mandates that designers adhere to "smart materials choices," necessitating that collections comprise a minimum of 50 percent of certified, preferred, or new generation sustainable materials, as well as those that are upcycled, recycled, or made of deadstock.

In addition, CFW aligns with the EU REACH Directive, which seeks to enhance the safeguarding of human health and the environment from chemical risks, thereby enforcing a list of restricted substances. Moreover, Copenhagen is designated as fur-free.

CPH said it will provide support to brands in meeting these requirements, with the new standards set to take effect at the beginning of next year.