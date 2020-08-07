Copenhagen Fashion Week launches new digital platform

With only days to go until Copenhagen Fashion Week’s new hybrid format, featuring physical as well as digital shows and presentations begins, organisers have unveiled its new digital platform, CPHFW72H, designed to stream this season's 72 hours of shows, talks, and events.

The spring/summer 2021 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week will feature 32 shows and presentations including Ganni, Stine Goya, Holzweiler and Rixo, kicking off with a digital show from Swedish brand Whyred aired at 10 am CET on Monday, August 10, while Henrik Vibskov will officially close fashion week with a physical presentation to be livesteamed on August 12.

All showcases, whether physical, digital or a combination of the both will be presented on Copenhagenfashionweek.com , where organisers have stated that they have shared a “no rules dictating show format” and that has resulted in a range of pre-produced and live presentations - including adapted runway shows, presentations, films, exhibitions, and installations.

"We are very excited to fulfil the vision of a hybrid version of Copenhagen Fashion Week, meaning that anyone - whether in person or digitally - is able to access this season's 32 shows and presentations," said Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week in a statement.

Brands scheduled to hold a physical catwalk show, presentation, exhibition or event, include Berlin-based MalaikaRaiss, sustainable Danish fashion brand Designers Remix, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, activewear label 7 Days Active, Copenhagen-based Soulland, Ganni, Danish designer Soeren Le Schmidt, luxury ready-to-wear label Munthe, Samsøe and Samsøe, Danish designer Stine Goya, Rains, Remain Birger Christensen, Copenhagen-based Lovechild 1979, Baum und Pferdgarten, Danish sustainable fashion brand Skall Studio, Helmstedt, menswear label Mfpen, Bestseller brand Selected, By Malene Birger, Henrik Vibskov and Copenhagen-based outerwear brand Saks Potts.

Other brands including UK-based Rixo and Brøgger, alongside Stockholm-based Whyred, Gestuz, Nynne, Holzweiler, Swedish fashion brand Hope, Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko, have opted to present a digital film.

Copenhagen Fashion Week is quick to stress that while it is able to host physical events, this edition of fashion week will “naturally be adapted in compliance with the Covid-19 health and safety measures”.

With Covid-19 guidelines being issued to each brand that have been made jointly by The Ministry of Industry, Business & Financial Affairs, Danish Patient Safety Authority and The Ministry of Employment - advising on protective equipment, including mask protocol backstage, hygienic standards, crowd management, and food safety.

"We're extremely excited to see how this development can foster original creative material and cultivate new relationships with editors, buyers and consumers," added Thorsmark.

To place a focus on all the shows, not just the physical live moments, and to cater for the absence of several international editors and buyers this season, each designer on the schedule will engage in a live interview directly following their show.

In addition, Copenhagen Fashion Week has curated a ‘Small Talks - Big Conversation’ talk schedule featuring “critical discussions that delve beneath the polished image that a runway can present”. The talks will cover sustainability, emerging designers, representation in fashion, activism, the business of reselling, and the journey of Stine Goya.

The aim of the talk series to delve into “real, sometimes uncomfortable, topics crucial to moving forward,” added organisers.

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s new hybrid format will take place for 72 hours from August 10-12.

