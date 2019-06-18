Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils SS20 schedule

Copenhagen Fashion Week has released the official schedule for the upcoming SS20 fashion week in August, including established names Ganni and By Malene Birger, as well as a host of Scandinavia's rising stars Saks Potts, Cecilie Bahnsen and Stand.

Taking place from August 6 to 9, Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2020 will feature 32 shows and 7 presentations on-schedule, including debuts from Samsøe Samsøe and Hope, as well as the return of established brands such as Henrik Vibskov, Soulland and Freya Dalsjø, who have been missing from the schedule for several seasons.

Other big names on the schedule include Holzweiler, Brøgger, LaLa Berlin, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Mykke Hofmann.

"I'm impressed by this season's lineup which I find particularly strong,” said Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week in a statement. “To me, it constitutes the perfect blend of some of Scandinavia's most established and darling brands, as well as some very popular newcomers.”

Once again sustainability will be placed in the spotlight, with sustainable Danish brand, Blanche, which has gained recognition for its contemporary womenswear, officially opening Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 am.

Melissa Bech, commercial director at Blanche, said: "We've worked very hard for our place in this industry - and we still do! We are proud of how far we've come and of our collaboration with Copenhagen Fashion Week and the actions we are taking together towards a greener future.

“Sustainability is at the very top of our priorities and we're excited to show everyone why we deserve to play in the big leagues.”

Copenhagen Fashion Week has also revealed a new schedule format in order to “make space for the growing number of brands interested” in taking part, and shows and presentations will take place in overlapping, but staggered time slots. In order to make the flow as seamless as possible, additional press buses and photographers will be servicing the schedule.

Copenhagen Fashion Week takes place from August 6 - 9.