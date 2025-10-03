Coperni unveils probiotic-infused athleisure

French luxury label Coperni has become known for sharing tech-infused innovations, from a spray-on dress applied live on the catwalk to a robot dog undressing models and even a bag composed of 99 percent air. Now, Coperni is launching an athleisure line incorporating biotech fabrics infused with probiotic ingredients designed to boost radiance, intersecting fashion, science and daily rituals.

The C+ collection also marks Coperni’s debut in the beauty category, as its more than just clothing, the innovative line is described as being “a skincare gesture you wear,” as the four-way stretch fabric used is embedded with a patented synbiotic blend of probiotics and prebiotics within a slow-release biobased matrix that delivers active skincare to your body while you wear the pieces.

Coperni C+ “carewear” campaign featuring Paloma Elsesser Credits: Coperni by Bettina Pittaluga

Arnaud Vaillant, chief executive and co-founder of Coperni, and Sébastien Meyer, creative director and co-founder of Coperni, said in a joint statement: “We are rethinking the connection between clothing and the body. Beyond covering, protecting or expressing, garments can now care for, nourish, and support the body where it feels most alive.

“That vision gave birth to carewear: a new category of clothing with a new role to play. Today, we are rethinking the connection between clothing and the body. Beyond covering, protecting or expressing, garments can now care for, nourish, and support the body where it feels most alive.”

The collection merges minimalist design and second-skin comfort, with cutting-edge innovation, blending beauty and fashion, with a range of “everyday wear” items, including leggings, bodysuit, and a long-sleeve top, all made with ingredient-infused fabric to enhance radiance and “natural glow”.

What is probiotic-infused fabric?

Coperni collaborated with HeiQ, the Swiss pioneer in textile biotechnology, to develop this new “carewear” line, with each gram of treated fabric containing up to 140,000 CFU/g (colony-forming units) of live beneficial bacteria, which is delivered through a controlled-release system.

The patented synbiotic blend of probiotics and prebiotics is designed to transfer from the fabric when in contact with the skin, with friction, movement and body heat activating a gradual and invisible transfer of beneficial microorganisms to the skin’s surface. This release of beneficial bacteria “helps rebalance the microbiome, reinforce the natural barrier, and support self-repair mechanisms”.

Coperni adds that the innovation is backed by data, and the treatment preserves the fabric’s breathability, softness, and colour, ensuring a seamless and comfortable wearing experience. It has also been dermatologically tested on human skin and is non-irritating. The formula is also “proven safe and environmentally responsible-biobased,” made from upcycled, non-GMO sources, and compliant with the highest international safety and sustainability certifications.

The label also states that for the wearer to get optimal benefits, they should wear “regularly,” and that the active ingredients provide “lasting skincare benefits”. While the ingredient intensity may reduce after 40 washes, the effects “remain visible and continue to deliver performance over time”.

The debut C+ collection features three pieces in two colours, black and grey, with prices ranging from 150 to 180 euros / 175 to 195 US dollars. The C+ line is available for pre-order on the brand’s website, with shipping expected mid-November.