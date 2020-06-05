Cordwainers announces winners of National Footwear Student of the Year Awards

The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers has announced the 2020 winners of the Cordwainers National Footwear Student of the Year Awards.

The footwear design competition, which is now in its seventh year, has seen students from De Montfort University, the University of Northampton and the London College of Fashion submit their portfolios digitally.

End of April, the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers revealed that the competition would go ahead as planned, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with the judging panel working remotely and taking advantage of digital technology. Clara Nordenhok from the London College of Fashion took the first prize, while Ellie Gray and Jiwon Joung of De Montfort University placed in second and third place, respectively. Each of the three has received a prize totalling nearly 12,000 pounds.

“What incredible work! We thoroughly enjoyed going through all your submissions. In such difficult circumstances, you delivered,” said Katie Greenyer, chair of the judging panel, while announcing the award-winners.

Master of the Cordwainers, Nigel Easton added: “The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers is proud to support the British footwear industry. This year, more than ever, we are grateful to everyone who has enabled our annual awards to go ahead, almost as normal, by harnessing online technology. We hope very much to be able to celebrate the winners’ success with them in person later in the year.”

In addition to the creative director of Pentland brands Katie Greenyer, the Cordwainers’ panel of judges consisted of Michael Atmore, editorial director of footwear news, Charlotte Olympia Dellal, international footwear and accessory designer, Beatrix Ong, luxury footwear and accessories designer and Joachim Sedelmeier, head of design and shoes at Paul Smith.