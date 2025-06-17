Cordwainers Footwear Awards announces 2025 winners

Footwear association The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, which was granted the right to regulate the footwear trade in the City in 1272, has announced the winners of the 2025 Cordwainers Footwear Awards.

The annual awards, which celebrates emerging student talent and excellence in the footwear industry, saw 15 student finalists from the London College of Fashion, De Montfort University, the University of Northampton, the Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins competing to win the coveted Cordwainers Footwear Award trophy.

This year, the top honour was awarded jointly to two students, Dexter Liang from De Montfort University and Meriem El Ouarrad from the London College of Fashion, both of which offered unique takes on sneakers. As joint winners, both students win 3,000 pounds each.

On his win, Liang said in a statement: “I am really grateful that I had the opportunity to share my work with such a wide range of the footwear business, and it was a great honour to win the award. “This recognition marks the beginning of my journey and I am eager to continue learning, growing, and pushing myself along the way.”

El Quarrad added: “Winning this award perfectly frames the beginning of my career in the footwear business. It has given me the confidence and vital connections to forge forward and I am just so grateful for that. It means a lot to see that my dedication was visible in the final result.”

Dexter Liang and Meriem El Ouarrad were named joint winners of the Cordwainers Footwear Award 2025

Dexter Liang and Meriem El Ouarrad, joint winners of the Cordwainers Footwear Award 2025 Credits: Cordwainers

Alongside the main design award, the Cordwainers Footwear Awards also celebrated student talent across sustainable development, which asks students to think about the environmental impact of their design solutions, and sneaker and athleisure, as well as a new prize for 2025, the Stuart Weitzman MA Award, which recognises the designs of MA students.

The Sustainable Development Award was won by Geun Ko from Central Saint Martins, who presented a modular basketball shoe featuring interchangeable 3D-printed parts, allowing users to customise, repair, and extend its lifespan while promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

The Sneaker/Athleisure Award was presented to China Blackstock-Brown from the University of Northampton for her ‘Dystopian Dreams’ collection. Both Ko and Blackstock-Brown were awarded 1,500 pounds each. Three students also received commendations and 500 pounds each - Natalia Iwanowska – London College of Fashion, James Thrun – De Montfort University, and Jack Barnsley – De Montfort University.

The new prize celebrating MA students, the Stuart Weitzman Award for the Best MA Entry, was won by Akina Tsutsumi from the Royal College of Art, for her approach to a cold weather boot for travel. Tsutsumi was awarded with 1,500 pounds.

Inaugural Craft of Shoemaking Award names winner

The 2025 awards inaugurate a new Craft of Shoemaking Award for 2025, sponsored by bespoke shoemakers Carréducker, to promote excellence in the heritage and endangered craft of handsewn shoemaking in the UK.

Commenting on the award, judge Fiona Campbell said: “Heritage craft is under threat, and we need the weight of the Cordwainers to highlight this issue and promote shoemaking.”

The inaugural prize was won by Caleb Smyth for his ‘Misfits’ boots. He wins a package of specialist training at Carréducker, featuring a two-day bespoke pattern-making course, a three-day closing techniques course with pattern-making specialist Fiona Campbell, and a 12-day handsewn shoemaking course.

The award also named Elizabeth Dugmore and Zachariah Webb as runner-ups.

On his win, Smyth said: “I never thought I'd end up here when I started making shoes in my bedroom three years ago! It means a huge amount to me to be recognised in such a special way so I'm enormously grateful to the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, and I'm very excited to learn from Carre Ducker.”

The annual awards also recognised international footwear designer and professor Jimmy Choo for his outstanding contribution to footwear with the Sue Saunders Award for Excellence.

On receiving the honour, Choo said: “Receiving the Sue Saunders award is not just a personal honour, it’s something that touches my heart deeply. When I first learned I was being recognised in this way, I felt emotional, because it reminded me of my father, who was a humble shoemaker in Penang. He taught me that shoemaking is not just a job, it’s a legacy, something sacred that is passed from one generation to the next. So, for me, to be recognised by The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, an organisation that has upheld the craftsmanship and dignity of our trade for over 750 years, it means everything.

“I accept this award not just for myself, but for everyone who believes in the beauty of handmade work, for every apprentice learning to stitch their first upper, and for the wonderful Cordwainer family who continue to honour and protect this beautiful craft.”