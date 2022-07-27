Cos to make New York Fashion Week debut

Cos, the minimalist fashion label from the H&M Group, has announced that it will be showcasing during New York Fashion Week in September.

In a short statement, Cos said it would debut its autumn/winter 2022 collection with a physical catwalk show as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s official schedule on September 13. The show will also be live-streamed on the brand’s website.

Cos didn’t share specifics on the show, just that it would “celebrate New York’s diverse communities and individual expression against the city’s own powerful backdrop”.

Commenting on joining the NYFW line-up, CFDA chief executive Steven Kolb said: “CFDA welcomes Cos to New York Fashion Week. Each season we curate an official schedule that reflects creativity, and we are pleased to count Cos among this season’s line-up.

“NYFW is increasingly a destination for international brands wanting to connect to NYC culture and the vast American audience.”

To coincide with joining the NYFW schedule, Cos launched a new campaign featuring American model Paloma Elsesser, alongside actor and producer Natasha Lyonne, shot in New York by Mario Sorrenti.