Cos to show SS24 collection in Rome

London-based fashion brand Cos will present its spring/summer 2024 collections with a catwalk show in Rome, Italy, later this month.

The showcase will take place on March 26 at 3pm CET, with Cos adding that it will focus on “craftsmanship and enduring design,” and include the brand’s latest Atelier capsule and mainline collection.

Cos didn’t reveal the exact location in the short statement, instead teased that the catwalk show would be set against the backdrop of one of Rome’s historic recently renovated 15th-century buildings, “marking the first time the venue has opened its doors in such a way”.

The contemporary brand, part of the H&M Group, has previously held catwalk showcases during London and New York fashion weeks.