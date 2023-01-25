Cos unveils collaboration with Reece Yeboah

Cos is teaming up with London-based emerging designer Reece Yeboah to launch a limited-edition capsule collection on February 1.

Entitled ‘Metamorphosis,’ the collection represents the evolution of his namesake brand Yeboah, experiences from his formative years spent in Ghana, and the drive to make his mark on the world. The result is more than forty menswear-inspired pieces fusing luxe streetwear with contemporary tailoring, alongside unisex accessories.

The collection steers away from seasonal trends and instead focuses on “individual expression and authenticity,” explains Cos. Highlights include a reversible body warmer, cushioned puffer jackets with specially designed hardware to cocoon the body, and an abstract butterfly-printed suit.

Image: Cos - photography by Campbell Addy; Cos x Yeboah collaboration

The pieces have also been crafted using organic and recycled materials, as well as responsibly sourced RWS Wool, as part of Cos’ commitment to innovation and driving a more circular economy.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yeboah said in a statement: “Cos has been on my radar for some time and vice versa – they saw what I was doing with Saint previously, and eventually, we linked up to discuss this collaboration – the rest is history.

“I believe Cos is the best regarding accessible quality, and we saw an opportunity to combine quality and innovative creativity. Together we can reach new audiences by bringing the brands together.”

Cos design director Karin Gustafsson added: “Others always inspire us – collaborating with Yeboah allowed us to explore Reece's inspirations and encouraged us to imagine our designs with a fresh perspective. Embracing the synergy between two different areas of the same industry, we hope to inspire and bring our communities together.”

Cos x Yeboah will be available globally on cos.com and in selected stores from February 1.

