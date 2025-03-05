Cos unveils its debut fragrance

London-based contemporary fashion brand Cos, part of the H&M Group, is making its first foray into fragrance, entering the category with four exclusive eau de parfum scents and a line of candles.

Launching under Cos Perfumery, the debut collection of fine fragrances and candles have been crafted in Grasse, the historic heart of haute parfumerie, and aims to redefine “contemporary luxury with a fresh perspective” to offer consumers “a sensorial journey through scent,” explains the brand in a statement.

Designed to encapsulate modern elegance, Cos said its debut fragrance collection would “evoke emotion, individuality and connection,” with scents developed using the highest quality ingredients for depth and longevity.

Cos Perfumery – debut collection of fine fragrances and candles Credits: Cos

There are four perfume fragrances, including Auburn, a rich and refined scent crafted with dark vanilla and woody notes, using cardamom and coffee; Mythe is described as a “complex symphony,” blending fresh notes of ginger with green cardamom pods, enveloped in deep vetiver; Fleuriste, is a floral bouquet, wrapped in a soft musk, energised with sunny Hesperides and rose; and Solaire, is a “delicate composition” of olibanum, myrrh and benzoin, offset with undertones of cistus and amber.

Each of the perfumes will be available in 100ml bottles, which have been designed to reflect the Cos minimalist aesthetic, and 15ml travel-size editions, which can be encased in a leather holder and a discovery set to allow for fragrance layering.

Cos Perfumery – debut collection of fine fragrances and candles Credits: Cos

Cos is also introducing four candles, each offering its own distinctive scent. Figuier du Jardin is an earthy blend of fig leaves, pink pepper and olibanum essence; Voyage Épices is a rich combination of cinnamon and geranium bourbon with clove bud and patchouli; Cabane de Bois is a mix of cinnamon, patchouli and cedarwood; and Cuir en Fleur studies the many guises of the rose, blending a floral heart with subtly sweet plum and vanilla with cinnamon and cedarwood.

Cos Perfumery will be available globally in-store and online, with perfumes priced between 25 and 79 euros and candles priced at 49 euros.