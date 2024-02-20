Coty and Etro sign new beauty and fragrance license

Beauty and cosmetics giant Coty has inked a long-term beauty license with luxury Italian fashion house Etro to produce and distribute its signature fragrance lines and home scent collections beyond 2040.

In a statement, Coty said that the deal will actively drive the expansion of Etro’s fragrances, and it will also work with the fashion house to explore new categories and innovations “to grow the brand’s beauty portfolio”.

Sue Nabi, chief executive at Coty, said: “We are delighted to announce our new alliance with Etro, an Italian luxury fashion house that is renowned for its timeless designs and relentless focus on quality. Etro is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage of excellence that is reflected across every facet of its business.

“This agreement further underscores Coty’s focus on fashion driven licenses with significant multi category potential which resonate with consumers in our key markets. We are excited to collaborate with Etro, building on the brand’s existing beauty offering and bringing its unique brand identity to life through new categories and launches.”

Coty and Etro logos Credits: Coty/Etro

This is the first beauty license for Etro as the brand’s fragrances, including ‘Shantung’ and ‘Paisley,’ have been developed in-house until now. Coty will now assume the development, production, and distribution of all Etro perfumes and fragrances.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive at Etro, added: “This partnership with Coty marks another invigorating chapter for Etro as we continue to bolster the evolution of our beauty portfolio. The collaboration will enable us to leverage synergies between our companies while taking advantage of Coty’s expertise and industry-leading capabilities.

“We are looking forward to working with the Coty team to explore ways of developing our beauty presence in a way which is authentic to Etro, further strengthening our ability to meet the dynamic, and ever-evolving demands of our consumer across different markets.”