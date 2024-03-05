Coty launches new fine fragrances under Infiniment Coty Paris line

Cosmetics giant Coty is entering into what it calls a new era of perfumery with the launch of Infiniment Coty Paris, a new line of fine fragrances.

Created by Sue Nabi, Coty's chief executive, and Nicolas Vu, with whom she previously founded the premium skincare brand Orveda, licensed to Coty, Infiniment Coty Paris debuts with a collection of 14 high-end fragrances.

Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, Infiniment Coty Paris aims to preserve Coty’s heritage, while also introducing a new bold vision for the future, which “blends art, science, and emotion” in one collection, elevated by the “finest perfumery ingredients and cutting-edge science”.

“Infiniment Coty Paris bridges the past and the future,” explains Coty in a statement.

Infiniment Coty Paris Credits: Infiniment Coty Paris

The debut offering has three collections – Dawn, Day and Dusk, which pioneer a groundbreaking blend of natural and synthetic ingredients, utilising minimal formulation with fragrance, molecular aura, upcycled alcohol and purified water, and no additional ingredients. For maximum performance, the line uses molecular aura, patent-pending technology designed to extend the signature scent of each perfume for up to 30 hours.

Each scent is also vegan, tested on sensitive skins and featured in minimalist bottles designed to be stacked. The Dawn collection is composed of fresh notes, bright citrus and flowers to offer “a touch of spontaneous and deliciousness”. The Day collection features a contemporary twist of emblematic perfumery archetypes embodying personal yet universal stories for the “quintessence of self-affirmation” and the Dusk collection is composed of intense notes, nocturnal and powerful flowers, sacred woods and warm ambery scents.

The Infiniment Coty Paris collection is available online now and via the brand’s inaugural pop-up in Paris from March 20 at 5, rue des Blancs-Manteaux.