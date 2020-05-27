Coty to launch Kylie Skin in Europe

Coty Inc. has confirmed that it is launching Kylie Skin in Europe at specialist beauty retailer Douglas Group.

The Germany-based company will debut Kylie Skin in 2,000 stores in 25 countries across Europe, explained Coty in a statement.

The launch coincides with Kylie Skin’s first anniversary, the beauty range launched in the US in May 2019 and quickly became a top-selling skincare brand in the US.

"I am so excited to be celebrating Kylie Skin's first birthday by launching in Europe, at Douglas,” said Kylie Jenner. “The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day to day skincare routine.”

Jenner, added: “So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Europe, and I’m so happy that they’ll now be able to make my favourite products a part of their daily lives, too.”

Douglas will offer six different products from the Kylie Skin line, including the Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturiser, Eye Cream, Vanilla Milk Toner and Vitamin C Serum. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types.

Simona Cattaneo, president luxury brands at Coty, added: “We have started to build a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is a next step as we accelerate the integration and build Kylie Jenner’s beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand.”

Coty acquired 51 percent of the Kylie Jenner’s beauty business for 600 million dollars in November 2019. At the time both brands confirmed that the partnership would allow Jenner to turn her business into a global powerhouse brand through a focus on global expansion and entering into new beauty categories.

Douglas is one of the leading multichannel premium beauty retailers in Europe with about 2,400 stores, offering around 55,000 high-quality products from over 750 brands in the fields of perfumery, decorative cosmetics and skincare, as well as nutritional supplements and accessories. The company is the number one beauty retailer in 26 countries, and in the fiscal year 2018/2019 it generated sales of 3.5 billion euros.

Image: Kylie Skin website