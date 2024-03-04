Cour built a 3D world for Balenciaga's Paris show

Proving that fashion event and show production is an art of its own, American design studio Cour, in collaboration with New York's Good Company, curated a mesmerising 3D world for Balenciaga's Fall Winter 2024 showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

The wall-to-ceiling digital installation featured photorealistic landscapes that underwent transformations during the show. Inspired by the theme of "good taste vs. bad taste," the landscapes, ranging from Icelandic vistas to Sahara Desert dunes, gradually reveal their artificial nature through innovative AI techniques.

Under the creative direction of Balenciaga's Demna and Berlin-based art studio Sub, the show evolves from a representation of 'good taste' in natural settings to a deconstruction into 'bad taste.' The immersive experience unfolds across high-resolution video screens seamlessly wrapping the walls, ceiling, and floor.

Erik Anderson, Cour's designer said “This was an incredibly challenging and ambitious project to pull off. Good Company’s content team was fantastic to work with as we had to solve many of the creative and technical obstacles to create a seamless visual experience in such a space. We’re very proud of the final product our team was able to achieve”.

Beyond Balenciaga, Cour is renowned for its bespoke visual content and designs for top artists in live entertainment, including Shawn Mendes, Usher, Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish, and Paramore. Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2024 show collaboration aimed to explore the delicate balance between sophistication and vulgarity, provoking a dialogue on the subjective nature of beauty and chaos in the world of fashion and art.