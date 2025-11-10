CP Brands Group to relaunch Thomas Pink with Bespoke Fashion

New York-based design and manufacturing company CP Brands Group, which acquired British clothing brand Thomas Pink in December 2024, is partnering with Bespoke Fashion, known for its design across formal menswear, to relaunch the luxury menswear brand.

In a statement, CP Brands Group said it appointed Bespoke Fashion as the official master licensee for Thomas Pink, and together they will transform the British brand into a “full-scale luxury lifestyle destination”.

The evolution will see Thomas Pink reimaged for “today's modern, sophisticated man,” added CP Brands, introducing new “diversified” product offerings, as well as expanding its retail footprint with retail launches expected in Bloomingdale's and Dillard's in Spring 2026.

Eli Yedid, chief executive of CP Brands Group, said: "Thomas Pink has a rich history as one of the world's most respected luxury menswear brands.

"Our vision is to continue that legacy and add a fresh perspective that resonates with the modern gentleman, ensuring the brand's heritage is celebrated in every detail, from design to retail experience."

Thomas Pink to be reimagined for the US market

As the master licensee, Bespoke Fashion will collaborate with CP Brands Group to relaunch the brand across fashion, accessories, and home, leveraging its expertise and long-standing relationships with best-in-class European textile partners to deliver high-quality products.

CP Brands adds that Bespoke Fashion’s experience in multi-category design and sourcing “will play a critical role in shaping Thomas Pink's modern luxury positioning, ensuring the brand remains relevant to today's style-conscious consumer”.

Danielle Mandelbaum Anderman, founder and chief executive of Bespoke Fashion, added: "We founded Bespoke with the goal of taking men's dress furnishings to the next level with quality relationships, design and product at the core of our DNA.

“Our ethos is in complete alignment with that of Thomas Pink and I am confident that with our distinct point of view we will be able to take the brand to new heights as we reintroduce it to the US market."

Founded in 1986, CP Brands Group is a global design and manufacturing company specialising in high-quality apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products with offices in New York and Shanghai. Originally focused on childrenswear, CP Brands Group has since expanded its portfolio to encompass men's, women's, kids', and baby apparel, as well as activewear, sportswear, and home goods.