Craftsmanship in harmony with nature: Fendi shows menswear in new factory

Fendi unveiled its SS24 collection on Thursday evening while showing guests its new factory in Capannuccia – about 40 minutes from Florence, where the menswear fair Pitti Uomo took place this week.

Various sounds like hammering, the hissing of a spray gun and the rattling of sewing machines mixed with the booming bass of a monotonous techno beat. It seemed as if the workers, dressed in white coats, had to work an 'extra shift'. And this, under the observation of the visitors. The catwalk also ran through the aisles where the Italian fashion house produces several models of its luxury bags.

Craftsmanship in detail

Manufacturing seemed to be the keyword of the collection. Workwear-related pieces ran through a large part of the collection. Leather aprons met details such as measuring tapes, tool belts and matching prints with work materials and a coat in a patterned print. There were also some useful details for the commute, such as a bag that doubles as a holder for several coffee mugs.

Fendi SS24 Menswear. Images: Fendi

Fendi SS24 Menswear. Images: Fendi

But the Tuscan environment also found its place in the collection. One bag was reminiscent of tree bark and other pieces were decorated with floral embroidery that could have come straight from the surrounding flora. The colour palette, which included green, brown and beige, was also in keeping with the Italian landscape.

Italian design and Japanese architecture

For the accessories in the current collection, Fendi collaborated with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who experimented with natural materials to interpret typical Fendi products such as the Baguette Soft Trunk and Peekaboo bag models.

"Our partnership with Kengo Kuma not only creates a dialogue between Fendi and architecture, but also a conversation with another designer and his choice of art and cultural materials," Fendi said in a statement.

At the end of the show, the Fendi staff were also allowed to put down their work and followed menswear designer Silvia Venturini Fendi through the rows.

Show location at the Fendi factory. Image: Fendi

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.