Craghoppers launches debut golf collection

Craghoppers, known for its high-performance, adventure-ready clothing, has unveiled its first-ever golf wear collection for men and women, featuring advanced insect-repellent technology.

The ‘NosiLife’ golf range combines Craghoppers' expertise in technical fabrics with the specific needs of golfers, offering golfers who often play in areas with long grass, near water and in warmer climates, where biting insects thrive a solution to enable uninterrupted play with its NosiLife technology built into the fabric to repel insects such as mosquitos, midges, and ticks.

Craghoppers ‘NosiLife’ golf range Credits: Craghoppers

Craghoppers’ debut collection features two lightweight jackets, in a fleece and a stretch jersey, a long-sleeved zip neck top, a long-sleeved polo, two short-sleeved polos, a long-sleeved base layer with a high neck and trousers for men and women.

Each piece has been designed with lightweight, stretch fabric to give the wearer flexibility to move on the green, added UV protection, odour elimination, “unique to the NosiLife technology,” and quick-drying breathable fabrics. The range has also been crafted using between 55 and 100 percent recycled materials.

Charlotte Jackson, head of marketing at Craghoppers, said in a statement: "We are excited to embark on this journey into the world of golf. We identified that our USP – NosiLife insect repellent clothing - is perfect for the active golfer who needs protection when biting insects are rife on the course.”

The new Craghoppers golf collection will be available exclusively at All4Golf.com from March before launching with a broader availability on craghoppers.com.

