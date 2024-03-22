Crew Clothing extend partnership with Henley Royal Regatta

Crew Clothing, a UK lifestyle brand, has announced a continuation of its collaboration with the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta for an additional three years. This extension marks a strategic move for Crew Clothing, as it reaffirms its commitment to the quintessential British event. The partnership will witness the return of Crew Clothing's capsule collection, comprising a curated selection of occasion-wear and elevated wardrobe essentials, in time for the 2024 Regatta season.

Naomi Parry, Head of Marketing at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “Henley Royal Regatta is amongst the most stylish events in the summer sporting and social calendar in the UK. Our combined values and heritage make this a natural collaboration, and we’re delighted to be continuing our partnership and launching a fourth instalment of this much-loved capsule collection.”

Henley Royal Regatta Chairman, Sir Steve Redgrave CBE, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Crew Clothing for a further three years, a brand whose values are synonymous with the Regatta. We share so much in our heritage and tradition and the latest collection truly captures the spirit of the Regatta.”

The capsule collection by Crew Clothing promises a versatile fusion of both formal and casual attire, designed to epitomise timeless British elegance. Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of both Henley Royal Regatta and Crew Clothing, the designs boast a nautical colour palette, resonating with the event's maritime ambiance. For women, the collection features delicate lace, contemporary florals, playful polka dots, and Crew's iconic stripes. Meanwhile, the men's range encompasses an array of sweatshirts, varsity-inspired rowing blazers, polos, and the brand's signature rugby shirts, catering to diverse sartorial preferences.