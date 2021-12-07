Crew Clothing partners with Rugbytots

British fashion and sportswear brand Crew Clothing has announced an official partnership with Rugbytots, which provides a safe and inspiring space for children to play rugby together from as young as two years old.

As part of the deal, Crew Clothing has launched an official, licensed Rugbytots product range, featuring a selection of signature Crew classics including a zip-up hoodie, a lightweight jacket available in two colourways and a two-pack of supersoft tees.

The partnership is in line with Crew Clothing’s long-standing support of British sport and will also see the brand producing an official uniform for Rugbytots’ 110 franchisees in the form of a classic navy pique polo.

Image: Crew Clothing; Rugbytots capsule collection

Crew Clothing brand director, Georgina Clark, said in a statement: “Crew Clothing hold a long-standing affinity with rugby, and the forthcoming partnership serves as a natural step for the brand in supporting future generations of player and fans alike. We are excited to be unveiling the newly released capsule collections and look forward to supporting Rugbytots in their ambitious plans for 2022.”

In addition to the exclusive Rugbytots capsule collection, the partnership will include several perks for Rugbytots members including a 20 percent discount on all full price Crew Clothing products. The brand will also host an official pop-up store at the Rugbytots in the Park event in 2022, selling an array of Crew kids’ products alongside the official Rugbytots licensed collection.