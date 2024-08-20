Crisis partners with UKFT on recycling scheme

British homelessness charity Crisis is collaborating with the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) to trial a new approach to recycling in a bid to reduce clothing waste.

The recycling trial forms part of the ACT project led by UKFT and is currently taking place in the charity's Peckham and Elephant & Castle stores in London until September.

In a statement, Crisis said the scheme aims to encourage customers to better recycle their clothes and create more sustainable solutions to fabric waste by educating them on the difference between ‘wearable’ and ‘unwearable’ clothing and helping them sort their donations when they come in store.

Customers will also be able to take away helpful resources so they can pre-sort their items before making donations in future.

It’s estimated that homes across the UK contain over 1.6 billion items of unworn clothing, many of which have the potential to be used, re-used or recycled, according to not-for-profit organisation Wrap. Through trialling the sorting scheme, Crisis and UKFT hope to close the loop and see more fabrics being recycled and repurposed.

Paula Floyd, e-commerce manager and leading on the project at Crisis, said: “Clothing waste is a real problem, both in terms of its environmental impact and the value of the clothes lost. Pre-sorting clothes will allow our customers to cut down on waste while supporting our goal of ending homelessness for good.

“Working collaboratively means that it is easier to find innovative solutions in the fashion and textile industry. This is why being part of the ACT Take-Back project, with the support of UKFT, can be a key step to changing consumer's mindsets and make it easier to recycle.”