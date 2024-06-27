Crocs releases sustainability efforts report, but lags on net zero ambition

Crocs Inc., the polarising footwear company known for its distinctive clogs, has released its 2023 Comfort Report, highlighting significant progress in its corporate responsibility, yet lagging in other sustainability initiatives. The report, now in its third year, underscores the company's commitment to "Creating a More Comfortable World for All."

The footwear giant reports making strides in its circular economy efforts, successfully piloting the 'Old Crocs. New Life' takeback program. This initiative, which repurposes shoes collected from consumers in any condition, has been expanded across all retail stores and to online customers in the continental United States in 2024.

Crocs also claims to have achieved a milestone in material innovation, exceeding a monthly average of 20 percent bio-circular content within its proprietary Croslite compound since August 2023. This advancement has reportedly contributed to a 6.1 percent reduction in the carbon footprint of its Classic Clog compared to the 2021 baseline, aligning with the company's goals of 50 percent carbon reduction for the Classic Clog by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040.

However, Crocs' extended timeline for achieving net zero emissions has drawn criticism. The company's 2040 target appears less ambitious when compared to initiatives like Copenhagen's pledge to be climate neutral by 2025. Notably, Crocs initially committed to net-zero by 2030 but extended the deadline by a decade following its acquisition of HEYDUDE, citing challenges in reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the expanded business.

Critics argue that limiting growth could have allowed Crocs to maintain its original, more ambitious target. The fashion industry faces increasing pressure to set and meet more aggressive near-term sustainability goals alongside long-term objectives, ensuring immediate action while working towards comprehensive net zero strategies. This approach aims to address concerns that extended timelines may delay urgent climate action.