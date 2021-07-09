Crocs team up with beauty experts Benefit Cosmetics

Footwear brand Crocs is collaborating with beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics for the ultimate makeover of its classic clog and classic sandal.

The limited edition collection combines the comfort and style of Crocs with Benefit glitz and glam and features a translucent glitter jelly covered Classic Clog with Jibbitz charms, including a real mirror.

Image: courtesy of Crocs

While the two-strap slide, Crocs Classic Sandal has also been given a glittery makeover with sparkly gem accents and Benefit-inspired Jibbitz charms, such as pink gems, lips, a heart, and Benefit’s motto ‘Laughter is the best cosmetic’.

The Benefit x Crocs collection launches on July 14. The Classic Clog retails for 54.99 pounds / 69.99 US dollars, and the Classic Sandal retails for 34.99 pounds / 49.99 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Crocs