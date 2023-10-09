Crocs, the most polarising of footwear brands, debuts Cowboy Boot

October 23rd has been christened National Croc Day, although its official recognition can vary, depending on which calendar one follows. The day will coincide with the release of Crocs' latest controversial creation: their very first cowboy boot.

Much like previous high-fashion releases from the company, such as collaborations with Balenciaga or the introduction of high-heeled Crocs in 2018, this new design is already drawing attention, garnering memes and articles in publications like the New York Times.

Regardless of one's personal stance on Crocs, the company has achieved remarkable success, having sold over 300 million pairs in more than 90 countries. Crocs continues to experience bold growth both in online sales and in physical retail stores.

Crocs initially gained fame for its foam clogs and in 2004 acquired the Foam Creations Company, securing the rights to produce a foam-based resin known as Croslite. Podiatrists praised Croslite for its ability to conform to the wearer's foot proportions, similar to the sole of a Birkenstock sandal.

The limited-edition ‘Croctober boot’, set to launch on Croc Day, showcases the company's signature Crocskin texture and even a spinning spur on the back. In contrast to the vibrant colours of their classic slip-ons, these boots sport a glossy black hue with a faux Croc pattern. Given Crocs' distinctive and polarising appearance, characterised by their rubbery texture, perforated design, and wide range of colors, they have long served as a ripe source for meme humour.

Interestingly, various online communities, including gardening, cooking groups, and even some fashion influencers, have embraced Crocs for their comfort and practicality. This acceptance has given rise to niche memes that celebrate the shared identity and values of these communities.

Crocs seems to have a knack for pushing the boundaries of fashion and humour (and taste), and in September collaborated with DreamWorks to launch a Shrek-themed clog, complete with ears. They also introduced a platform version in neon pink, coinciding with the release the Barbie film.

As the next fashion season approaches in just three months, it remains to be seen if the Crocs Cowboy Boot will secure any fashion week outings.