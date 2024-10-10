Crocs to launch Pet Crocs for furry friends

Footwear brand Crocs is set to expand its product range by offering Crocs for pets. Part of the global brand’s annual Croctober celebrations, the new Pet Crocs are made from EVA foam and made for dogs of all sizes.

Pet Crocs Credits: Crocs

Designed in partnership with Bark, the Pet Crocs will be available next to the matching classic lined clogs for adults, so owners can wear the same Crocs as their pets. Available in sizes small to large, both the Crocs for humans and dogs will feature a marbled pattern in two colorways, green slim and pink dragon fruit, that glow in dark. In addition, Crocs is also releasing exclusive dog Jibbitz charms for the classic lined clogs.

Pet Crocs Credits: Croc

"We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique," said Anne Mehlman, brand president of Crocs, in a statement. "This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary."

The new Pet Crocs and the coordinating classic lined clogs are set to launch globally on Crocs.com and in select Crocs retail on October 23 for a limited time.