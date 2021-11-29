Crocs unveil new direction for its classic clog with Salehe Bembury

Casual shoe brand Crocs has unveiled a collaboration with American footwear designer Salehe Bembury, known for his luxurious streetwear style, on a “new direction” for its iconic ‘Classic Clog’.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs ‘Pollex Clog’ is an exclusive, first-of-its-kind design that reimagines Crocs. The footwear brand describes the collaboration as an “exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mold in the shoe business”.

The result is Crocs’ most directional silhouette to date, composed of three of Bembury’s signature fingerprints merged together, with dramatic concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction. While holes found on the upper of the shoe are designed to align with the high-heat areas of the foot for increased breathability.

Bembury, who has previously designed for Versace, Cole Haan and Kanye West, explains that the new-look clog, inspired by nature, can be worn two ways with two adjustable and removable nylon heel straps. ‘Trail’ with the straps for lifestyle and outdoor use, and strapless for ‘Free’ wear.

Crocs add that the ‘Pollex Clog’ also retains the authentic Crocs feel, as it features a ‘Classic Clog’ footbed and 360-degree comfort.

Image: courtesy of Crocs

Michelle Poole, brand president at Crocs, said in a statement: “We’re a brand that values design and creativity, and we’re always looking to work with partners who can bring something fresh and unexpected to the consumer.

“The Salehe Bembury x Crocs collaboration pairs our authentic molded technology and iconic clog silhouette with Salehe’s unique design point of view, allowing us to push the boundaries of molded design.”

Bembury added: “Bringing innovative products to fruition requires balancing the heritage of a brand with the insight found from personal and consumer experience.”

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs ‘Pollex Clog’ will be available from December 15 exclusively at Size and SNS London.

Image: courtesy of Crocs