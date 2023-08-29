Crocs unveils collaboration with Feng Chen Wang

Casual footwear brand Crocs has unveiled a limited-edition collection with Chinese designer brand Feng Chen Wang to reinterpret two of its silhouettes – the Siren Clog and the Echo Clog.

The Crocs x Feng Chen Wang collection, which launches on September 1, draws inspiration from the Chinese brand’s deconstructed yet functional and unisex aesthetic to create two styles that place multi-wear at the forefront.

The Echo clog offers a removable ankle cuff, which converts the clog silhouette into a short, stacked boot. The heeled Siren is a three-in-one style with a removable cuff that transforms the clog into a knee-length, biker-style boot.

Crocs x Feng Chen Wang collection Credits: Crocs/Feng Chen Wang

Both styles, each available in a sleek black colour palette, also incorporate metallic details and leather straps synonymous with Feng Chen Wang.

The London-based Chinese brand has previously collaborated with Canada Goose and Converse.

The Crocs x Feng Chen Wang collaboration will be available to buy at fengchenwang.com from September 1.

Crocs x Feng Chen Wang collection Credits: Crocs/Feng Chen Wang

Crocs x Feng Chen Wang collection Credits: Crocs/Feng Chen Wang