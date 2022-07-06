Cubitts and Spoke create shorts built to clean spectacles

British eyewear maker Cubitts has teamed up with custom-fit menswear brand Spoke on an exclusive collection of shorts, purpose-built to clean spectacles.

Launching on July 6, the new ‘Friday’ shorts crafted in lightweight Italian stretch cotton have been fitted with a microfibre pocket lining for lens cleaning, which features a distinct wave print designed by Cubitts and inspired by Copacabana’s promenade curve.

The shorts, priced at 80 pounds, are available in three colourways exclusively at spoke-london.com and feature a drawstring waist and a semi-elasticated waistband for flexibility, movement and comfort.

Ben Farren, chief executive at Spoke, said in a statement: "Nothing makes you feel like you are winning summer quite like an incredible pair of sunglasses. So, we looked for a spectacle maker with craft and soul to partner on our signature summer shorts - and in Cubitts we found one.

“Besides their wonderful eyewear, Cubitts have long curated a brilliant and eclectic line of lens cloths - the kind of detail most others overlook. And we’ve used one of their wonderful microfibre cloths as pocketing for our new Friday Shorts - so your lenses stay smear free all summer."

Image: Spoke

Tom Broughton founder of Cubitts, added: “As William Morris said, have nothing that you do not know to be beautiful, or believe to be useful. The humble cleaning cloth can be both. The one problem is they're very easy to misplace.

“But now, in this collaboration with Spoke, we've solved that problem. Introducing our first wearable cleaning cloth, integrated within the warm womb of the pockets themselves. Never be caught short again.”