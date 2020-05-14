Cubitts unveils collaboration with G . F Smith

Spectacle maker Cubitts has collaborated with G . F Smith, the finest paper company, on a limited sunglasses collection, inspired by ‘The World’s Favourite Colour’ - Marrs Green.

The limited run of handmade ‘Eastcastle’ frames, made from bespoke acetate, pays homage to the street, home to G . F Smith’s show space, and is available in three colourways, black, dark turtle, and Marrs Green, a deep turquoise shade, inspired by the Scottish landscape, which was incorporated into G . F Smith’s Colorplan paper line.

The oversized shape has a sharp-edged, square silhouette and will only be produced in a batch of 100 for the black and dark turtle styles and 135 for the Marrs Green. Each pair also comes with a Marrs Green cleaning cloth made from recycled bottles.

Commenting on the design, Cubitts’ in-house product designer Emily Lynch said in a statement: “The design mirrors the blocky lines of a ream of A4 and is our first frame designed specifically as sunglasses, inspired by the vibrant shades of G . F Smith’s ‘The World’s Favourite Colour’ report.

“The bespoke Marrs Green acetate was custom made for us by our acetate factory, Mazzucchelli, to match G . F Smith’s Marrs Green Colorplan paper.”

G . F Smith’s director of business development, Margaret Sweeney added: “As a collaborator with and customer of Cubitts, I’ve been challenged and privileged to see things as I’ve never seen them before. The passion, creativity and individuality that Cubitts pours into each bespoke offering to their customers is a true inspiration.

“‘Eastcastle’ has its origins in the beginning of Cubitts’ relationship with G . F Smith and has a strong connection with our own creative hub, Show Space in London W1. The limited-edition spectacles embrace the world’s favourite colour, the inspiration behind a product that means looking at the world has never looked so good.”

The ‘Eastcastle’ frames, made from a bespoke acetate, are available in a choice of complementary lens tints and are priced at 125 pounds each.

Images: courtesy of Cubitts