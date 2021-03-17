Cudoni reports rise in men’s sales

Luxury fashion resale brand Cudoni is targeting men with a new campaign after reporting that increased interest in men’s resale has helped it achieve 400 percent year-on-year growth.

Cudoni reports that three years ago, men made up just 20 percent of its site users, this has increased to 35-40 percent on a monthly basis.

The resale platform adds that men have become more interested in circular fashion, noting that two years ago, 51 percent of men’s items through the platform came from women looking to sell, whereas now it is less than 40 percent, suggesting an increase in resale engagement amongst men.

In addition, stats from Cudoni reveals that on average, men’s items sell in almost half the time relative to women’s, “as there is less supply in the market relative to demand”.

When it comes to which items sell for men, Cudoni states shoes, watches, outerwear, bags and leather goods “perform particularly well” in both value retention and sell-through rate.

With a rise in demand for men’s second-hand fashion, Cudoni is looking to build momentum with its first dedicated menswear campaign fronted by model Richard Biedul.

Cudoni is looking to tap into Biedul’s audience to share the benefits of its concierge-style resale service, from free home collections to item authentication, expert valuations and how it manages the entire sales process, end-to-end.

To demonstrate how easy the service is to use, Biedul is selling his own edit of pre-loved designer pieces featuring brands Brioni, Ann Demeulemeester and Ralph Lauren on the Cudoni marketplace to raise money for the model’s chosen charity, Fareshare via Work for Good.

Last year, <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/cudoni-secures-multi-million-pound-investment/2020111751990” target=“_self”> Cudoni secured a further round of investment to the total of 4.6 million pounds, to support brand growth internationally.