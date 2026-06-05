Cultural shifts shaping SS27 menswear

As we look toward Spring/Summer 2027, four distinct menswear directions emerge that will respond to evolving consumer needs and cultural shifts. These directions spotlight overarching themes of cross-category elements, price-first driven versatility demands in consumerism, and the rising desire for authenticity in design.

About Written for FashionUnited by Michael Leahy, menswear lead at Future Snoops. Written for FashionUnited by Michael Leahy, menswear lead at Future Snoops. More about Future Snoops here.

Ivy League callbacks and archival styles

Gen Z and Millennial men’s stylistic profiles are growing up with them, maturing from initial fashion interests of late 2010’s streetwear to more sophisticated sartorial styles as they solidify themselves in both the workforce, and their day-to-day lives. This has driven a significant resurgence in both heritage and archival styles, opening more semi-formal and classical tailoring silhouettes to a wider range of wearing occasions outside of campus, the country club, and the office.

Brands like Soshiotsuki and Giorgio Armani are reviving ‘80s and ‘90s corporate power suit silhouettes, draped button-ups, and flowing pants, with the latter brand even fully indulging in a dedicated archival capsule collection re-release full of elegantly tailored recreations of their iconic looks from 1979 to 1994. Ralph Lauren’s return to the Milan runway after over 20 years celebrated playful colorblocked primaries, knitted varsity jacket-style cardigans, and classic straight-leg jeans. Ivy League callbacks don’t stop there, with J. Press’s NYFW runway debut’s collegiate homage celebrating “Take Ivy,” a 1965 lookbook of original American Ivy League style photographed by Teruyoshi Hayashida. Iconic sport coats, varsity jackets, and polos are being revitalized with more modern fits/layering, contemporary tweaks to heritage patterns, and highly saturated hues in a blend between familiar shapes and fashion-forward reiterations.

Ralph Lauren FW26 015. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Celine Resort SS26 021 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Commercial transitions

In growing demands for elevated design that speaks to authenticity, community, and celebration of various subcultures or backgrounds, multiple sectors such as streetwear, fast fashion, and even luxury apparel are undergoing a transitional period in order to reconnect with commercial audiences still keen on price-first shopping.

Willy Chavarria’s move to Paris runways brought his ethnic and culturally-driven storytelling to the world stage, reintroducing a mixture of contemporary design cues to streetwear staples that feel truly authentic. Baggy, oversized jeans, draped tracksuits, and drop-shoulder jerseys feel like truer day-to-day garments compared to other ready-to-wear assortments, connecting strongly to a wider range of shoppers. Chavarria’s recent Vatísimo collaboration with retail giant Zara also signals a major shift in fast fashion labels attempting to break into more elevated scenes backed by established design talent–a notion the Spanish brand seems to be fully invested in with its hiring of John Galliano as creative director in a similar move to Gap’s Zac Posen hire.

Even legacy luxury brands such as Gucci are experimenting with shifting their image to a more commercial base, with mixed reactions to their runway models and styling being oriented around younger internet personalities and celebrities sporting sagging leather pants, cross-body bags, and shining coated denim finishes.

Willy Chavarria FW26 076. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dramatically romantic silhouettes

Jonathan Anderson’s tenure at Dior has sustained its positive attention for bringing back dramatically romantic, historical silhouettes. While functionality, affordability, and wearability remain other main drivers for SS27, premium authentic artistic expressions that connect to the consumer’s rising fulfillment of hobbies, passions, and other interests outside of their traditional jobs support brands who unapologetically pursue passionately expressive approaches. Amidst Dior Men’s iconic modernized Bar Jacket silhouette revival, AMI Paris’s romantic bow-plackett shirting, and Celine’s royal gold button sport coats, a middle ground between the avant-garde and existing maximalism trends is emerging.

Brands at market level are already beginning to interpret more romantic and theatrical design cues, connecting again to Willy Chavarria’s Vatísimo collection with Zara that featured all-white double-breasted peak lapel suiting, voluminous silhouettes, and an entire short film to accompany its release. Similarly, GapStudio’s decorative ribbon shirting and ornate button denim blazer elevate basic go-to’s.

Dior FW26 032. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Multi-functional wardrobe

Rising prices and brands that lead with quality or natural material campaigns are driving the average consumer to become more aware of basic components and concepts surrounding design. This has resulted in trending online surface-level discourse surrounding the general negative outlook on the use of polyester, overall product lifespan, and garment practicality or versatility. Broader cultural lifestyle shifts are also occurring, with more people returning to the office, meddling with the already-blurred lines between work-life balances that have skewed towards satisfaction found outside of the career, and more in community or leisurely based activities. Between a more cautious consumer and the desire to preserve comfort or leisure-style apparel, men are showcasing more unwillingness to sustain two wardrobes, one for work, and one for play, bringing an easygoing and effortless vacation style into more wearing occasions.

Isabel Marant’s bone-colored unstructured suits and rounded bomber jackets showcase the range of traditional silhouettes made vacation-adaptable, while Ziggy Chen’s comfortably-fitting cotton, linen, and hemp suits, pants, and shirting all push notions surrounding natural material usage even further. Kartik Research’s worldly plant-based dyes, embroidered florals, and zero-electricity handloomed production processes result in well-tailored, easygoing stylable heirlooms. More accessible brands like Our Legacy or Banana Republic are following suit, with effortlessly flowy silhouettes that utilize richly introspective neutral tones or sun-dried vacation palettes atop a deep lineup of cotton and linen suits, tailored drawstring pants, and button-ups.

Ziggy Chen SS26 003 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Menswear is entering an era of more nuance, opting for more themes that challenge current trends’ ability to connect with their consumers beyond surface-level visuals. Cultural influences beyond the designer studio are ushering in a new wave of re-introduced archives, a return to authentic experience-driven streetwear, premium romantic historical silhouettes, and cross-category versatility amidst the inability to sustain occasion-specific wardrobes.