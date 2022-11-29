Cupra partners with sustainable fashion studio Raeburn to mark its first electric vehicle

Raeburn, the responsible design studio and platform founded by Christopher Raeburn, has partnered with Spanish automakers Cupra to create a bespoke wrap for its Born car.

The unique collaboration features a parachute design, a signature of the Raeburn house, cladding the car manufacturer’s first fully electric vehicle.

In a statement Raeburn said the partnership was born out of both brands’ passion for creating powerful, stylish and sustainable pieces, without compromises.

The design features a colour blocked construction style with natural textures and shades, but most interesting is the material’s origin, made from recycled marine litter from the Mediterranean - repurposed sea waste called Seaqual® Yarn, and which is used in all Cupra interiors.

Christopher Raeburn commented: “It’s been really interesting learning about the sustainable materials used in the all-electric Cupra Born and working with these to create a bespoke piece. I’m really happy to have brought the car’s sustainable and sleek touches to life through my designs and to be supporting the switch to electric vehicles.”

Andy McGregor, Head of Marketing at Cupra UK adds: “At Cupra, we delight in challenging car industry norms; and when it came to the creation of our first all-electric Cupra Born, it was important that we explored every possible way to optimise its sustainability credentials. We’re delighted to offer the customer a choice of recycled interiors with reformed plastic sea waste. Cupra is fast becoming known for its standout design too, so partnering with a sustainable studio like Raeburn was the perfect fit.”

Matching the car's wrap is an outfit created from the same repurposed yarn, a two-piece design featuring a parachute material. The fashion piece will be on show until the new year at the Raeburn Lab in Hackney.