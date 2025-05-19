Cupshe unveils collaboration with influencer and reality TV star Kelsey Anderson

Vacation lifestyle brand Cupshe, known for its swimwear and apparel, has unveiled a collaboration with fashion influencer and ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 winner, Kelsey Anderson.

The limited-edition ‘Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson: Summer Postcards’ collection will debut in two parts, with the first drop available now and the second launching on May 31.

The debut drop ‘Summer Postcards: Daybreak’ features 28 daytime swimwear and apparel styles, including bikinis, one-pieces, swim cover-ups, and vacation dresses, and has been co-designed by Anderson, Cupshe’s newest brand ambassador, and reflects her “signature charm and love for travel”.

The second drop, 'Summer Postcards: Golden Hour', launches at the end of May with 18 styles designed for sunset moments and summer evenings. The collection will debut during Anderson's appearance on the catwalk at Cupshe's Miami Swim Week show.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anderson said in a statement, "Designing this collection with Cupshe has truly been a full-circle moment. I've been a fan since college - Cupshe was the only stylish swimwear I could afford on a student budget, and I always trusted the fit and quality.

“Bringing my own style and story to life through this collaboration was incredibly special."

Iris Yen, chief marketing officer at Cupshe, added: "Cupshe is about stylish authenticity, celebrating who you are and your community. Kelsey has loved Cupshe since college, and now she's the creative force behind the Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson collection.

“This has been a journey of growth for both of us and we are thrilled to do it together as we celebrate Cupshe's 10-year anniversary as a leading vacation brand."

The collection will be offered in sizes XS to XL with prices ranging from 22.99 to 58.99 US dollars exclusively at Cupshe.com.

Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection Cupshe by France and Jesse