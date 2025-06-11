Cutler and Gross and Breitling unveil debut eyewear collection

British luxury eyewear brand Cutler and Gross has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Breitling on a capsule collection of sunglasses inspired by Breitling’s Superocean Heritage watch.

The collaboration is described as a “meeting of minds and meticulous craftsmanship” and blends time-honoured Swiss precision with British eyewear expertise to create a capsule sunglasses line that pays tribute to Breitling’s Superocean Heritage sea watch complete with Milanese-engraved metalwork that echoes the mesh bracelet of the watch.

Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross campaign Credits: Breitling Eyewear / Cutler and Gross

The collection includes five limited-edition sunglass styles featuring clean-lined metal frames and sculpted eco-conscious cellulose acetate, which come in black, classic navy-blue Havana, and grey to mirror the different colour watch faces.

Each style is limited to an exclusive production of 500 frames and features custom nose pads and hinges engraved with Breitling’s signature script ‘B’ logo, as well as Zeiss LightPro lens technology.

Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross campaign Credits: Breitling Eyewear / Cutler and Gross

Highlights include the vintage silhouette of the ‘Leman 0001’ and the circular lenses of the ‘Chrono 0002’. Both styles are finished with bio-cellulose temple tips carved into a sports-inspired shape and are handmade in Japan from Titanium frames, which are exclusive to Cutler and Gross and take six months to create.

The ‘Biarritz 0003’ draws inspiration from frames worn in the late 50s, recalling the era when the Superocean Heritage watch was first created. They are crafted from bio-cellulose acetate and feature engraved metalwork detailing.

Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross campaign Credits: Breitling Eyewear / Cutler and Gross

The ‘Cloudbreak 0004’ exudes masculine overtones, featuring a confident rectangular design bevelled on every surface, a sculptural detail worked and reworked by hand, while the oversized, 60s-inspired shape, ‘Marisol 0005’ offers a bold and eye-catching design to the collection with internal and external bevelling resembling a watch strap.

The Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross is available exclusively from Breitling from June 11. A second exclusive drop made from Titanium will be available from Cutler and Gross flagship locations and online at cutlerandgross.com from the end of August.

Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross campaign Credits: Breitling Eyewear / Cutler and Gross

Breitling Eyewear Collection by Cutler and Gross campaign Credits: Breitling Eyewear / Cutler and Gross