Da Milano launches spring collection

Iconic leather and accessories brand Da Milano is all set to introduce its spring collection: ‘Spring Story.’ This dynamic collection is available in eclectic and vibrant colors and different styles such as slings, hobo, satchels, etc. The glossy mat texture sling is perfect for everyday use while the wax texture hobo can be a perfect shopping companion. The brand also offers lifetime service warranty on the entire collection.

Luxury leather accessory brand, Da Milano provides a holistic range of wallets, handbags, laptop bags, portfolio bags, travel bags, office and home essentials and much more. The brand proudly endorses its products with a life-time service warranty. With more than 80 stores in India, UAE and Nepal, Da Milano boasts of two state of art manufacturing units which employ efficient craftsmen who are trained to create each piece with intricate details.