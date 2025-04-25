Daily Paper and Eastpak launch first collaboration
The first collaboration between Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper and US bag brand Eastpak is here. They launched their first bag collection, according to a press release from the press agency Oona.
The collaboration combines Daily Paper’s streetwear style with Eastpak’s functional designs, resulting in a range of practical bags for everyday use. The collection, consisting of three different bags, is available worldwide.
Daily Paper x Eastpak: Three different bags
Eastpak added its recognisable rucksacks and designs to the collaboration, including the popular Padded Pak’r rucksack, adapted with new details such as beaded zips and co-branded logos of Daily Paper, inspired by an East African nomad shield, and Eastpak itself, which mainly consists of the brand name “Eastpak”.
Daily Pak’r is a classic Eastpak rucksack with a Daily Paper update, equipped with a laptop sleeve and practical storage options.
Daily Mini Bag is a shoulder bag that can be worn as a crossbody, with beaded zips and a front pocket. This is also available without the iconic nomad shield logo from Daily Paper.
The last style from the bag collection from Daily Paper and Eastpak is the Daily Tote, a tote bag with a built-in laptop sleeve, bottle compartment and organiser compartment.
The Daily Paper x Eastpak collection is available from today in selected stores and online.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com