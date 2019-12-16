Dandelion teams up with Bobo Calcutta to launch sleepwear collection

Samyukta Nair’s Dandelion has launched a new sleepwear and accessories collection called ‘Lunatics, Lovers, and Poets’ in collaboration with Ayushman Mitra’s Bobo Calcutta. The collection includes notched collar set, robes, camisoles, T-shirts, shorts, and boxers while the accessories collection has toiletry kits, make-up pouches, utility bags, and slippers.

This collaboration celebrates the idea of submerging oneself in the whimsical fantasies of our imagination. Inspired by Shakespeare's, 'A Midsummer Night's Dream, designers created original artworks which were developed into prints that feature in the collection. The collection is available on Dandelion’s website.

Dandelion is a young line of sleepwear made entirely from cotton. The personally styled sleepwear is several notches up from anything that one has experienced before in the Indian market. Each of these Dandelion pieces can be customised in a solid or print with a style that suits one personality best.