Daniel Patrick unveils baseball collection with Adidas

Daniel Patrick, former athlete and now fashion designer, has teamed up with Adidas on a new baseball collaboration.

The collection, which launches on April 5, features a jersey in two colourways, a T-shirt, shorts, and a pair of tights, with prices ranging from 50 to 90 US dollars.

Image: Daniel Patrick/Adidas

Patrick, who pulls inspiration from his athletic background into his clothing line, said of the collaboration: “For me, I love expanding into new territories and new opportunities. I played baseball as a kid, so I have an affinity for it, and I appreciate the style perspective of the sport.

“We wanted a modern take on baseball that is elevated with cues taken from 90s baseball nostalgia, whether you play baseball or not you can still wear it. It is streetwear with a performance aspect to it.”

This is the latest collaboration for the luxury sportswear brand, during New York Fashion Week, it launched a collection with the New York Red Bulls.

The baseball collection will be available at Adidas.com and with limited pieces on Daniel-Patrick.com.

Image: Daniel Patrick/Adidas

Image: Daniel Patrick/Adidas