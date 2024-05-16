David Beckham and Boss ink design partnership

David Beckham and Hugo Boss AG have entered into a multi-year partnership which will see Beckham design for the German fashion company’s flagship brand Boss.

Under the agreement capsule and seasonal collections reflecting Beckham’s style would be overseen by the former football player and retail within the price range between Boss Camel and Boss Black lines.

Both David Beckham and Hugo Bos CEO Daniel Grieder announced the partnership on their respective Instagram accounts.

According to WWD, the genesis of the partnership stemmed from Grieder's viewing of the "Beckham" documentary on Netflix, which shed light on Beckham's achievements and resilience. Impressed by Beckham's story, Grieder pursued a comprehensive collaboration, inviting Beckham to engage in the design process firsthand.

Grieder's approach aligns with his playbook at Hugo Boss, where he orchestrated a brand revival dubbed "Claim 5," resulting in substantial growth in 2023, WWD commented.

Beckham's partnership with Hugo Boss follows his recent eyewear deal with Safilo, underscoring his expanding influence in the fashion industry. With Hugo Boss positioning the collaboration as a cornerstone of its future growth strategy, Beckham's involvement marks a significant step in the brand's rejuvenation efforts under Grieder's leadership. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.