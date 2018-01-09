David Beckham launches global grooming brand

David Beckham has followed in the footsteps of his wife Victoria Beckham and launched a beauty line, House 99, a men’s grooming range created in partnership with L’Oréal Luxe aimed at providing “all the tools men need to experiment with their look in order to express their own evolving style and unique identity”.

The beauty brand launched just days after the fashion label he part owns, Kent and Curwen showed at London Fashion Week Men’s, and aims to takes a holistic approach to grooming, merging British barbershop culture and style with hair, skin, beard and tattoo creativity for every man’s next look.

“I’m so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world! For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look,” explains Beckham. “I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so. House 99 is here to support men, to give them the tools they need to create whatever look they are going for. Welcome to the house.”

Launching exclusively in the UK from February 1 at Harvey Nichols, House 99 will then roll out to other British retailers, and in 19 countries from March 1.

The brand has been in development for the last two years and is already tipped to take over the burgeoning men’s grooming market. It will debut with 21 products offering expert and diverse solutions for all hair and skin types, tried, tested and approved by Beckham himself, which focus on the “modern man's daily style regime,” covering hair, beard, skin and body.

Key products include face and body moisturisers, beard and hair balm, shampoos and conditioner, beard scrub, shaving cream, styling gel, and even a tattoo body moisturiser created to help preserve their original colours, with Beckham playing an “active role” in the development, and that includes quinoa and spirulina forming the heart of House 99 formulas as Beckham believes in their health-boosting properties.

The press statement adds that the footballer-turned-entrepreneur was involved in testing in the L'Oréal Luxe labs to picking product names, fragrances and logo designs. In addition, Beckham has also appointed some of the best names in grooming to collaborate with House 99, including master barber Fabio Marquez, from Figaro Barbershop in Lisbon, Portugal, who will be providing professional guidance and content for the brand's own digital platform.

The name is interesting, House 99, according to Beckham gives a glimpse into what the brand is about. ‘House’ reflects Beckham’s goal to build an inclusive community of grooming aficionados, to share style tips and recommendations to evolve their look and style, while ’99’, refers to the year 1999, the year he married Victoria, his eldest son, Brooklyn was born, and he won three trophies with Manchester United.

