David Beckham opens eyewear pop-up in Selfridges

Former footballer David Beckham and eyewear specialist Safilo SPA have opened a pop-up in Selfridges as part of the department store’s ‘Sportopia,’ summer of sports.

The Eyewear by David Beckham pop-up is open until September 13. It showcases the brand’s summer collection and five key autumn/winter 2024 sun styles chosen for perfectly representing the Selfridges customer.

In a statement, Safilo said the pop-up has been designed to “appeal to a broad audience,” and offers Beckham’s timeless designs alongside his fashion silhouettes.

Exclusive shades in the pop-up include the wrap-around mask shape DB99 visor sunglasses inspired by his passion for motorcycles, the DB 7127/S contemporary square frames styles, and the modern rounded DB 1160/S sunglasses crafted in ultralight slim acetate.