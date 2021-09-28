David Gandy unveils eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand

British model David Gandy is launching an eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand that fuses fashion, function and feeling as it brings together apparel and wellbeing.

David Gandy Wellwear is inspired by the model’s 20 years of industry experience and will offer a range of essentials that puts the “emotional wellbeing” of the customer at its core, based on what he calls the scientific benefits of wearing soft, comfortable clothing.

Commenting on the launch, Gandy said in a statement: “Clothing can have a big impact on our confidence, so I wanted to create a range that helps people feel relaxed and secure – one that allows people to feel as comfortable as they do in their own skin.

“I sometimes feel that as human beings we have lost our emotional connection with clothing, so I wanted to put the feeling back into fashion. Clothing shouldn’t just make you look good - it should make you feel good too.”

Gandy will launch with a unisex 20-piece debut collection consisting of nine core categories - T-shirts, sweat polos, sweatshirts, joggers, hoodies, outerwear, sleepwear, luxury loungewear and accessories, with a black, white, navy, grey marl and khaki colour palette designed to make it both easy to wear and easy to style.

“I wanted to take the stress out of dressing at every level, making it easy and approachable,” adds Gandy.

Image: courtesy of David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

To make sure the clothes make its customers feel good, David Gandy Wellwell will take a multi-sensory approach to design by evoking a sense of wellbeing through comfort, style, fit and quality.

Gandy notes that scientific studies show that simply touching smooth fabrics can create a sense of psychological wellbeing and reduce negative emotions, and his line will use tactile, natural fabrics, including Pima cotton, lyocell and modal, all chosen to guarantee ultimate softness when connecting with your own and others’ skin.

Fabric constructions have also been selected for their natural functionality, adds Gandy, such as body temperature regulation and moisture-wicking, to create an additional layer of comfort. In addition, Wellwear aims to push the boundaries on affordable fabric innovation by applying technical treatments to garments to physically enhance the wearer’s wellbeing. These include anti-odour and anti-bacterial properties which reduce the need to wash clothes after every wear, increasing the longevity of the garment and in turn having a positive wider environmental impact, and the use of Aloe Vera plant extract which has wound healing, anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties.

David Gandy Wellwear aims to offer a “warm hug” with loungewear collection

Image: courtesy of David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

The essence of Wellwear lies in a belief in what’s been dubbed as “emotionally durable fashion” with every piece of the collection designed to be both physically and emotionally lasting, making the wearer feel good every time they slip into a T-shirt, sweatshirt or pair of joggers.

Gandy adds: “Most people probably associate me with tailoring but being a naturally shy person, I often wear it like a suit of armour when I know I’m going to be in the public eye or at high profile events. The side they probably don’t see - the majority of my time - is when I’m at my happiest and most comfortable in the everyday; becoming a dad and raising my little girl, walking for miles with my dog, travelling for work or simply kicking back with friends and family.

“Those situations require a different kind of wardrobe: one that’s still stylish and well-fitted but most importantly one that’s practical and comfortable against my skin. I opt for clothes that not only reflect the sense of security and happiness I feel, but which physically reinforce those positive feelings and mindset through how they feel, enhancing my wellbeing in the process. Essentially, I want clothes that feel as good against my skin as I feel in it.”

The 20-piece accessibly-priced debut collection will feature four everyday T-shirts in ‘Ultimate’ or ‘Heritage’ designs in a choice of fits and necklines, alongside short and long sleeve sweat polos, and two styles of sweatshirts in a loopback knit designed to control body temperature for year-round comfort.

Gandy has also designed what he calls the “ultimate jogger” with side seam pockets and a matching hoodie in a nod to authentic sportswear. There is also outerwear and accessories with a sweat bomber and a sweat gilet and baseball caps in two colourways to epitomise the laid-back nature of the collection.

Image: courtesy of David Gandy Wellwear by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

In addition, Gandy will introduce premium sleepwear, with pyjama pants or shorts in a relaxed fit with button fly and side seam pockets for additional comfort. Designed to be worn alone or paired with the premium pyjama T-shirt. All have been treated with Wellwear Care properties to enhance physical wellbeing during sleep.

The final category will be luxury loungewear featuring a pant and T-shirt set designed to offer a “perfect balance” by being comfortable enough to sleep in but stylish enough to be worn out and about.

David Gandy Wellwear launches in October.