David Hart speaks to American minimalism at NYFW: Men's

It's an interesting thing to watch a menswear designer scale back on their aesthetic, especially when maximalism has been the dominant theme of the fashion industry for a considerable number of years now. However, like our European counterparts displayed during London, Milan, and Paris, menswear is making a return to the traditional, the classic, and the muted. David Hart, who last season went all out with the seventies and the color, took it back to the boardroom for his fall/winter 2019 collection.

Hart played it safe this season with a simple collection of five looks, all done in black and brown for the minimalist gentleman. Where the designer has proven he can draw inspiration from everything including Paris and disco nights, it has been a while since he has presented anything paired down. While many other designers were going sporty and athleisure, Hart still did what he did best, which was patterns, blazers, and bright colors.

In a rare feat for him, Hart opted to take spectators back to where modern menswear and the introduction to a sharp look began for many men: with a neutral colored suit. The looks were undeniably well suited for retail as well. If a buyer wants a menswear product almost guaranteed to sell, a black suit is one of the safest bets possible. Although, more men are opting for high casual rather than suiting, a suit is still a staple of a man's wardrobe. Where women have the little black dress, men have the classic black suit.

This collection was different from what was expected from Hart, which might have shocked some, but he proved to the world that he could take on a minimalist approach to fashion as well as a maximalist one. While the theme might have been understated, it made a statement about his versatility as a designer.

photos: courtesy of Agentry PR