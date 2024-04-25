David Koma launches new swimwear brand

London-based fashion designer David Koma has launched a new direct-to-consumer swimwear and lifestyle brand, Let’s Swim.

Koma, known for his bold red carpet looks, said in a statement: “Let’s Swim has provided me with a platform to explore new interests, a concept that ties my love of travel to my work in fashion. I’ve always been intrigued by single-product brands, and swimwear felt like a natural progression and creative outlet.”

Let’s Swim aims to offer a “fun and daring experience,” with swimwear blending an exploration into the ocean and the environment, with a shark at the heart of the brand, alongside artificial intelligence and the cinematic world of National Geographic with the nostalgic imagery of Pirelli calendar and Playboy.

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

Koma added: “Let’s Swim ties together the idea of travelling to beautiful destinations and my fascination with sharks and aquatic life. It celebrates the beauty of the human body and the wonders of the marine world cohesively, helping to change people’s misconceptions about sharks through cinematic stories from divers and conservationists.”

The debut drop, designed in London and made in Portugal, is centred on womenswear and features ten bikinis and five swimsuits, featuring cut-out detailing and shark prints in shades of red, blue, metallics, black, white, and yellow, alongside eight beachwear pieces, including T-shirts, dresses and cover-ups. There is also a ‘Let’s Swim’ red towel.

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

David Koma unveils debut Let’s Swim collection

Swimwear highlights include the one-shoulder bandeau swimsuit, featuring a bold colour block cut-out design with a glove designed to take the piece “from poolside to the beach club for a day-to-night look,” the sexy triangle bikini silhouette, and a sporty teardrop cut-out one-shoulder bikini top that can be worn with various bottoms.

For the apparel, there is a mesh maxi dress, which draws on Koma’s high fashion roots, designed to be styled over its bikinis, an oversized T-shirt with a cut-out design with drawstring detailing that when pulled creates an asymmetric ruched effect, and an adjustable maxi tank dress with drawstring down the side to make the style shorter.

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

The brand also added that it is working towards becoming fully sustainable, and more than 97 percent of the collection has been responsibly sourced, with 96 percent of swimwear using Econyl, a regenerated nylon yarn from pre and post-consumer waste material, including fishing nets. While 100 percent of the ready-to-wear collection is manufactured using organic cotton and recycled polyamide, and all packaging is 100 percent recyclable.

Let’s Swim will have several drops throughout the year, with the second drop coming this summer focusing on men's swim and beach wardrobe.

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

Koma also adds that Let’s Swim is more than a swimwear brand, “it’s a movement,” and will be working to cultivate community projects, working collaboratively with divers, shark conservationists and charities to clean up beaches, making oceans safer for marine biodiversity. It will also partner with charities to ensure a percentage of profits is invested in maintaining a healthy ecosystem for sharks.

Let’s Swim prices start at 165 pounds / 180 euros / 210 US dollars for bikini sets, up to 270 pounds / 325 euros / 340 US dollars for the maxi dress.

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond

Let’s Swim debut collection Credits: Let’s Swim by Cameron Hammond