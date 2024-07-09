Dear Frances unveils debut handbag collection

Dear Frances, the luxury British footwear label behind the cult mesh Balla flats, has added handbags to its offering for the first time.

The debut handbag collection, described as a “testament to timeless design and directional Italian craftsmanship,” is the result of an 18-month collaboration with “one of Italy’s finest factories” and aims to offer the same directional minimalism from its footwear collections.

Dear Frances debut handbag collection Credits: Dear Frances

The collection features six silhouettes, the ‘Arturo’ box bag, ‘Gio’ small tote, ‘Como’ medium tote, ‘Mari’ small crossbody, ‘Celo’ medium crossbody and the multi-faceted ‘Dante’ weave bucket bag, crafted in black calf leather and hand-pleated Nappa leather.

Designed to exude “quiet confidence and minimalist luxury,” each style has been crafted with a considered function with hidden magnetic closures, buttery leather linings and understated hardware to offer “day to evening versatility with an ease of elegance”.

Dear Frances debut handbag collection Credits: Dear Frances

Commenting on the category expansion, Jane Frances, founder and creative director of Dear Frances, said in a statement: “Expanding into handbags feels like a natural progression for Dear Frances at this moment, we’re thrilled to create silhouettes that can be worn season after season and that feel and look better with time.

“We strongly believe in reverting back to quality, long-lasting styles. This collection is a reflection of that vision, and we can’t wait to share it.”

The debut line of handbags is available directly from its website with prices ranging from 495 to 1,250 pounds.