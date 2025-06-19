Debenhams’ Dan Finley: GFW “future fashion starts here”

Britain’s online department store Debenhams was this year’s headline sponsor for Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), the annual event showcasing graduate talent from the UK and international schools.

The retailer has a long-standing history with the Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charitable organisation behind the world’s largest showcase of BA fashion talent, having worked with them since 2016 to support aspiring fashion creatives.

This year, Debenhams brought its signature teal-blue branding to the GFW event at The Truman Brewery in London, hosting an immersive stand for graduates, which included a tote bag customisation station, a photo booth, a sweetie corner, as well as baubles filled with inspirational quotes from experts at Debenhams, and branding the official catwalk space that featured showcases from the top universities across the country.

Debenhams stand at Graduate Fashion Week 2025 Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

The retailer also hosted its own dedicated Debenhams.com Catwalk to Commercial catwalk showcase, where it shared the collections created by last year’s Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award winners Eleanor McMahon and Ivy Chow, before spotlighting the 2025 graduates shortlisted for this year’s accolade.

The 2025 award, which was presented at the Best of GFW Gala show, was won by Kitty Carr-Lake from the University of Leeds, who impressed the judges with her “technically innovative and advanced” knitwear collection inspired by the issue of coastal erosion.

Debenhams catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week 2025 - Kitty Carr-Lake, 2025 winner Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

The commercial award, which tasks graduates with merging their creative individuality with commercial designs, is one of the top honours at Graduate Fashion Week. The winner receives a 12-month in-house contract at the retailer, offering the opportunity to gain invaluable industry experience while designing their own exclusive collections, which go on sale online at Debenhams.com.

Last year, Debenhams awarded three graduates from the commercial award a placement, and each has transitioned into full-time positions with the retailer.

Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group, said: “It’s an honour to once again partner with Graduate Fashion Week and spotlight the incredible talent shaping the future of fashion. Designers at Debenhams has a rich legacy of making high-fashion accessible, and Kitty embodies that spirit. We are thrilled to welcome them into the team as we prepare for their debut collection in 2026.”

Debenhams showcase at Graduate Fashion Week 2025 Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

FashionUnited speaks to Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group on supporting graduate talent

FashionUnited chatted to Finley about why Debenhams continues to support Graduate Fashion Week, what he looks for in a graduate, what we can expect from the refreshed Designers at Debenhams collection, and what more the industry could be doing to support emerging fashion talent in the UK.

Why was it important to you for Debenhams to be part of Graduate Fashion Week?

Because future fashion starts here. Debenhams has always stood for accessibility and style — and GFW is where raw creativity meets real-world ambition. If we want to stay relevant, we have to support the pipeline.

What was it about the Kitty Carr-Lake's winning Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award collection that made you want it to be part of the Designers at Debenhams line?

Kitty Carr-Lake’s collection stood out instantly. It was technically advanced, creatively fearless, and completely retail-ready. The knitwear was incredible - not just in design but in innovation. And what’s more, her skills go well beyond knitwear.

What can we expect from the new look Designers at Debenhams for AW25?

This is a reinvention. We didn’t just reboot the label - we rebuilt it. We’ve created a new space for designer collaboration, one that bridges established names with emerging forces like Kitty. All I’ll say for now is: I’m not quite sure you're ready for our launch designer. It’s going to be epic.

Debenhams catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week 2025 - design by Eleanor McMahon Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

Last year's Debenhams Commercial Catwalk Award winner Eleanor McMahon is going to be part of the line-up; can you share how?

Eleanor’s journey with us has been brilliant. Her designs have already featured on our runway and are part of our in-house Warehouse brand.

How does the Debenhams Group utilise graduates in its workforce?

Last year, we technically only needed one graduate — we hired three. This year, we’ve already brought in two more: Jake Blissh and Toni Chidlow. We don’t just make space — we embed graduates deeply into our design and brand teams. They’re not side projects; they’re shaping the next chapter of Debenhams.

What do you look for during Graduate Fashion Week from graduates?

Originality and intent. I want to see work that says something, that understands the customer but still pushes boundaries. Technical skill is essential, but vision is what stands out.

Debenhams at Graduate Fashion Week 2025 Credits: Graduate Fashion Week

What did you think of the graduate talent this year?

Exceptional. The standard keeps rising. There’s a stronger sense of purpose in the collections — more designers thinking about sustainability, inclusivity, and longevity. That shift from styling to substance is something we welcome. It tells me the future of fashion is in good hands.

What more could the industry do to help kickstart fashion creatives’ careers?

Stop gatekeeping. We need to open more doors — paid placements, funded mentorships, and real-world briefs. Too much talent stalls because it doesn’t have access. At Debenhams, we’re trying to change that by offering real exposure - if we take a graduate on, we don’t just use their name. We bring them into the process.