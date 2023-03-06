Deloitte helps brands deliver metaverse experiences

Global audit and advisory firm Deloitte has launched an immersive experience platform in partnership with technology provider Vatom.

The two companies have created a tangible experience to enable brands (and other businesses) to build virtual spaces for their customers, partners and employees. In essence, they have made the Metaverse accessible.

The first instance of this solution is Deloitte's "Mirror World," an immersive experience created for Mobile World Congress 2023. With "Mirror World," Deloitte booth visitors, as well as those not attending the event, will be able to speak with Deloitte subject matter specialists and learn more about AI-meets-metaverse use cases including a holistic, exclusive experience for luxury watch connoisseurs, containing digital collectables.

A second solution is a digital twins and simulation of factories - a demonstration of how data digital twins of machines can be fed real time data to analyse the current state of a manufacturing operation and immersive soft skills learning for managers.

"We're incredibly excited to build upon the rapid advancements in spatial computing and artificial intelligence to create meaningful immersive experiences for global audiences," said Michael Stephan, U.S. human capital leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We invite attendees at Mobile World Congress, both virtually and in-person, to experience Deloitte Unlimited Reality practice's 'Mirror World' and learn more about how these metaverse applications can impact their customers, operations and workforces."

The product was developed on Vatom's unique Web3 SaaS platform that enables businesses to engage with their customers and stakeholders in a more meaningful way than a traditional digital presence. Deloitte said its Unlimited Reality helps companies fuse the physical and digital through the interaction of AI and 3D computing.